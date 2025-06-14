Arrest made after man talked down from roof in Worthing

Sussex Police news.

Sussex Police officers arrested a man after talking him down from a rooftop in Worthing yesterday (June 14).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a man in George V Avenue, Worthing, about 6.10pm on Friday 13 June. Officers responded to the scene and engaged with the man – aged 55 and of no fixed address – who then climbed onto the roof of a block of flats.

“A cordon was set up to ensure the safety of the man, the officers and the wider public.

“He eventually made his own way back down to the ground shortly before 10pm, and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in public, affray, assault of an emergency worker and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”