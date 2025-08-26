Arrest made following arson at East Sussex Tesco store

A Brighton man has been arrested following an arson at a Tesco store.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An updated statement from Sussex Police on Tuesday, August 26 read: “Emergency services were called after a fire was reported at Tesco in Church Road, Hove, at about 4.20am on 24 July.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

"An appeal was issued on 25 July, showing a CCTV image of a man officers wished to speak with in connection with the investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man has been arrested following an arson at a Tesco store.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that a 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of arson on 29 July, and has been bailed with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.

Police added that anyone with further information about the incident can report it to them online or by calling 101 and quote serial 197 of 24/07.