Arrest made following bomb threat in Crawley town centre

Police were called to Friary Way, by the Metro Bus offices, at about midday following the threat and the area was cordoned off.
The area was deemed safe.
A man has now been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and is currently in custody.
Sussex Police said in a statement: "About 12.18pm on Saturday 7 May, police received a report of a bomb threat in the vicinity of Friary Way, Crawley.
"Officers responded and identified the informant, and concluded the scene was safe.
"The man has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and is currently in police custody."