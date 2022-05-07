Arrest made following bomb threat in Crawley town centre

A man has been arrested following reports of a bomb threat in Crawley town centre this afternoon (Saturday, May 7).

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Police were called to Friary Way, by the Metro Bus offices, at about midday following the threat and the area was cordoned off.

The area was deemed safe.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and is currently in custody.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "About 12.18pm on Saturday 7 May, police received a report of a bomb threat in the vicinity of Friary Way, Crawley.

"Officers responded and identified the informant, and concluded the scene was safe.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and is currently in police custody."

