The operation, which has been ongoing since this morning, saw police make a number of arrests and seize valuable equipment, according to Conservative MP Andrew Griffith, who thanked officers for their hard work.

“Pleased to say that after a large police operation, the illegal rave in Charlton Wood has been closed down,” he said.

“The organisers were arrested and expensive equipment seized. Additional arrests made for drug driving.

“The operation saw several road closures in and around the area of Charlton Wood, where the rave took place.”

Attending the incident this morning, Superintendent Shane Baker said officers were working hard to prioritise the safety of the community itself.

“We acted swiftly to identify the woodland site when we were alerted that people were making their way to a rave in the county,” he added.

“Officers are there attempting to identify and liaise with the organisers of the illegal gathering.

“Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and those in the vicinity as we assess how the rave can be closed down safely and effectively.

“Where offences are seen to be committed we will take action and this will include road traffic offences.

“We appreciate that this is impacting on the local community and we thank them for their patience and cooperation as we look to close down this illegal event as soon as possible.”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell

1 . Arrests made and equipment seized as illegal rave near Chichester shut down Arrests made and equipment seized as illegal rave near Chichester shut down Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Arrests made and equipment seized as illegal rave near Chichester shut down Arrests made and equipment seized as illegal rave near Chichester shut down Photo: Eddie Mitchell