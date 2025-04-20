Arrests made and equipment seized as illegal rave near Chichester shut down

The operation, which has been ongoing since this morning, saw police make more than a dozen arrests and seize valuable equipment, according to a spokesperson.

Officers received the first reports shortly after 10pm last night – approximately 2,500 people were in attendance.

Responding to the scene and closing surrounding roads in order to ensure the safety of the public and prevent any further attendance, they authorised Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, which gives officers the power to remove people attending or preparing for a rave. To this end, expensive equipment like speakers, sound systems and stages were seized.

A total of 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving; one person was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply illegal drugs; and three people were arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensing activity, police say.

The site is now clear, but a number of vehicles remain abandoned on roads surrounding the forest.

Superintendent Shane Baker said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident. Events of this nature can have a hugely detrimental impact on the environment, they can cause extreme distress to livestock and they can significantly disturb local residents. But the bottom line is they are illegal.

“They can also heavily impact the local road network through abandoned vehicles, traffic build-up and road traffic offences, and result in a huge strain on resources of the emergency services.

“I’d like to thank all staff and officers – some of whom have worked throughout the night – to ensure this incident was brought to a safe and successful conclusion.

“I’d also like to remind any motorists to collect any vehicles they may have abandoned, but only when they are fit to drive. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs will be dealt with robustly.”

The event will now be subject to an investigation, and anyone with any information or camera footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Wish.

Conservative MP Andrew Griffiths was also aware of the incident, and made sure to thank oficers for all their hard work.

“Pleased to say that after a large police operation, the illegal rave in Charlton Wood has been closed down,” he said.

“The organisers were arrested and expensive equipment seized. Additional arrests made for drug driving.

“The operation saw several road closures in and around the area of Charlton Wood, where the rave took place.”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell

Photos by Eddie Mitchell

