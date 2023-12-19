Arrests made in Sussex as part of campaign to tackle drink and drug driving

As many as 40 collisions have been recorded on roads during Sussex Police’s annual crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

At just over the half way point of Operation Limit, a national campaign to tackle drink and drug driving, officers have made 134 arrests in Sussex.

A significant number of drivers were stopped for erratic or sometimes dangerous driving owing to being intoxicated through alcohol or drugs.

In some cases, drivers caused minor collisions, including a driver hitting a telegraph pole in Horsham, a driver colliding into a warning sign for a nearby school in Westham, a driver crashing through railings in Crawley, and a driver hitting traffic lights in Lancing.

Head of Roads Policing Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Since we started our campaign there have been dozens of drivers who have risked causing similar serious harm to themselves or to other innocent members of the public on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as pre-booking a taxi or walking home.

“We ask friends and family members to persuade your loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed any alcohol or drugs. Where persuasion fails, we urge you to report those drivers to the police for us to arrest them. This will save lives.”

Some of the results of the campaign so far include 30 arrests made in the Brighton and Hove area, 47 arrests in East Sussex including 11 in Hastings and St Leonards, 12 in Eastbourne, seven in Bexhill and Battle, and six across Lewes and district.