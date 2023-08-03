BREAKING
Arrival of ducks at Hastings care home with one named after late father of home manager

A Hastings care home has welcomed the arrival of two new pets in the form of runner ducks.
By Adnan RashidContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

MHA Lauriston got in touch with JK Hatchings, a family run business who provide homes and schools the equipment to hatch their own eggs.

After looking after the eggs for a month, earlier this week two eggs hatched and Ted and Jani were born.

The home provides residential, nursing and residential dementia care for 60 residents

Brenda Field, one of the residents at the home with a duckBrenda Field, one of the residents at the home with a duck
Brenda Field, one of the residents at the home with a duck

Ted is named after the late father of Dionne McEwan, the home manager and Jani is named after one of the staff members who works in the night team.

Speaking after the arrival of the ducks Dionne said: “The ducks have been a welcome addition to the home.

“The residents love having them here and are looking after them with staff.

“They love holding them and were keenly waiting for the eggs to hatch when we told them it was getting closer.

Rosemary Harman with a duckRosemary Harman with a duck
Rosemary Harman with a duck

“Some of them were lucky enough to watch the process and they were very happy.

“My dad passed away not long ago, so for the home to decide to name one of the ducks Ted, is a beautiful thought.

“It's the first time we have had ducks in MHA Lauriston, and we are hoping to have more hatch soon, but let's see.”

