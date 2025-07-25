Arson at East Sussex Tesco sparks police appeal - 'come forward'

Police investigating a report of arson in a supermarket foyer have released images of a man they wish to speak with.

A statement from Sussex Police regarding the incident read: “Emergency services were called after a fire was reported at Tesco in Church Road, Hove, at about 4.20am on 24 July.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

"Detectives are investigating, and have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with.

Do you recognise this person?

"He is described as having dark hair, and wearing a white shirt or light jumper with black writing, blue jeans, and white trainers.

"Anyone who recognises the man, or witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area is asked to come forward."

Police added that information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quote serial 197 of 24/07.