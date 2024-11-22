Art collective based at Bexhill's old ambulance station have exciting show in St Leonards

The Old Ambulance Station is home to an eclectic group of world class artists and artisans, including painters, conceptual artists, blacksmiths, furniture makers, fashion and textile designers among others.

This exhibition is the first opportunity to experience works by all members of the Old Ambulance Station community curated as a whole, demonstrating the breadth and quality of the work being produced by the community.

Richard Upton co-founder of the Old Ambulance Station initiative said: “The Bexhill and Hastings area has a really vibrant and creative art scene, this can be a really important driver for the local economy, but it can only flourish if artists and makers have affordable space in which to work. Bringing back to life a neglected municipal building such as the Old Ambulance Station is helping secure this area as a nationally important arts hub. I’m so excited to see works by all our talented and creative artists and artisans together for the first time”

Curator of the exhibition Poppy Baker said: “This exhibition brings together a diverse range of work, curated around the idea of production in this shared space of the Ambulance Station. While our practices vary, the tools and materials that make our work are ubiquitous. This show will not only spotlight the work itself but also the vital ingredients needed in order to make it happen. Art doesn’t come out of nowhere and we want to ,tell a story of how we function as individual artists and a collective community studio.”

Ben Wood - Blacksmith and project Co-Founder said: “Over the last couple of years setting up the old ambulance station, me and my mate Mr. Upton and I have shared a belief in being landlords with the idea of encouraging and supporting artists to develop their work processes in a communal creative space. We give fair rents and care for our tenants, providing a creative hub that ensures that the arts can thrive in our local area. I’m extremely excited about our group exhibition from the OAS artists, hopefully the first of many. As ever the money raised will go into our TOAST fund to support future community projects.”

Many works are available to purchase to raise money for The Old Ambulance Station Trust (TOAST), a charitable trust fund to promote and support and develop quality artistic practice and creative community projects in the area.

Artist James Mortimer said: "The Old Ambulance Station (OAS) is a really interesting model for how empty buildings can be repurposed to become hubs for artists and makers. This has knock on benefits for the wider economy and tourism, with no cost to the public purse. I think if more of this type of space is made available, this area could become a nationally important creative centre.”

The Electro Studio Project Space, can be found at Seaside Road, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0AL. The exhibition is open on Saturday November 23 and Sunday 24 from 11am – 5pm.

Please note, some works in this exhibition are sexual in nature and unsuitable for under 18s.

Exhibiting artists include Ben Wood, James Torble, Kate Bruce, Ian J Hersee, Sophie Malpas, Imogen Andrews, Melodie Clothing, Shaun Brosnan, Bee Nicholls, Laura Vaney, Poppy Baker, James Mortimer (Orpheus).

