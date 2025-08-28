Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens

By Terrie Rintoul
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 11:55 BST
The Friends of Meads Parks and Gardens invite you to join them for the official opening by Joe Hill, Director of Towner, of a new public art installation on Saturday, September 6 from 12pm to 2pm in the Italian Gardens at Holywell.

The work is by Eastbourne-based artists Mike and Steve Ring and consists of four panels measuring 80ft telling the story of the Italian Gardens from their beginnings as a chalk pit to the present day.

The 3D figures are made from rockfall chalk collected by Mike and Steve from below the gardens.

Come and cast your eye over the pieces, meet the artists and hopefully enjoy some late summer sun.

Why not make a day of it? Bring a picnic (plus folding chairs or blankets as seating is limited. There will also be music so bring your boogie shoes.

Do join us for what we are sure will be a very special day.

"Journeyman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

1. Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens

"Journeyman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

"Quarryman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

2. Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens

"Quarryman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

"Contemplation". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

3. Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens

"Contemplation". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

"Wellbeing". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

4. Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens

"Wellbeing". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

Related topics:Eastbourne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice