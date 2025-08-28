The work is by Eastbourne-based artists Mike and Steve Ring and consists of four panels measuring 80ft telling the story of the Italian Gardens from their beginnings as a chalk pit to the present day.

The 3D figures are made from rockfall chalk collected by Mike and Steve from below the gardens.

Come and cast your eye over the pieces, meet the artists and hopefully enjoy some late summer sun.

Why not make a day of it? Bring a picnic (plus folding chairs or blankets as seating is limited. There will also be music so bring your boogie shoes.

Do join us for what we are sure will be a very special day.

1 . Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens "Journeyman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

2 . Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens "Quarryman". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

3 . Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens "Contemplation". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring

4 . Art exhibition in Eastbourne's Italian Gardens "Wellbeing". Photo: Mike and Steve Ring Photo: Mike and Steve Ring