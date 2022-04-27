And if you have been there, you will know this is a huge compliment for the installation company, Fear FX, which is also responsible for Harry Potter projects and Tulley’s Farm and adds to yet another triumph of creativity for the Knockhatch Adventure Park team!

Great nephew of the author, Richard Doyle of the Conan Doyle Estate, came with his wife to officially open the Experience with Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, last Saturday 23 April. He, with other local dignitaries led the way to ‘experience’ it for themselves and on exiting, Richard gave it a big thumbs up.

I too had a great time exploring this installation and truly did not expect the enormous effort that had gone into this realistic and exciting set.

The Grand Opening: Left to Right Marketing Manager, Chris Beveridge, Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Great Nephew of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Richard Doyle. [Photograph: Neil Garrett] SUS-220427-124453009

Whether you are an enthusiastic follower of prolific author, Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle’s most successful, famous and legendary detective or have just paid them only fleeting attention, the stories have certainly captured Worldwide popularity. Without a doubt then, you will love this completely immersive encounter at the new Sherlock Holmes Experience at Knockhatch Adventure Park with a few surprises along the way. This adventure where mystery tour, escape-room-feel (without the lock-in), meets the London Dungeon, is unique in its kind and is licensed by the Arthur Conan Doyle Society.

Asked what he thought his Great Uncle, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, would have made of it given his well known sense of humour, “he would have loved being startled, and would have loved that you had to think about it, he was a great fan of an enquiring mind, like his readers.”

Richard also loved that it was local; Sir Arthur lived for many years in Crowborough until his death in 1930, and he went on to explained that he liked how educational it was and fitted in with the school curriculum. He said it was “exciting and relevant” and, he was very keen to go through again.

With validation, support and enthusiasm offered by the great man’s expert relative, you can know that you will enjoy the Sherlock Holmes Experience from the very start. Props have been sourced and sets designed that capture your attention and interest before you even go in. Yes, no boring queue here! An onscreen introduction from a vigilant and eager policeman welcomes you into Victorian London. From start to finish all your senses are heightened as you attempt to help Sherlock unravel the clues to yet another dastardly crime.

Cutting the ribbon, Richard Doyle (left) Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook (right) [Photographer: Dawne Pimm) SUS-220427-124431009

Your mission starts as you are drawn through the long narrow dark streets looking for clues, experiencing the sights, smells, sounds and textures of Victorian London, until you find yourself outside the front door of the greatest fictional detective in the World at 221b Baker Street, with the evidence and a congratulatory photo and thanks from Sherlock Holmes himself via video link for another case successfully solved with your help!

Finally, on the question of who was his favourite on-screen Sherlock, Richard wouldn’t be drawn and admitted he enjoyed and was intrigued by all those who had brought their own interpretation to playing the Great Detective on stage and film including the attraction’s own Sherlock, played by actor Jon Campling [Death Eater - Harry Potter movies and recent Sky Ads on TV].

Please note that age group 12a is advised although children younger can enter if accompanied by a responsible adult. This part of the Knockhatch Park visit is included in your entry price. You can download a QR code reader to solve the clues.

The Sherlock Holmes Experience is open on Orange Days only, however, Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hailsham Bypass, Hailsham, BN27 3GD is open daily from 10am to 5.30pm.

Inside the Experience: Victorian London recreated by Fear FX for the Sherlock Holmes Experience at Knockhatch (Photographer: Neil Garrett) SUS-220427-124505009

Please check the website at www.knockhatch.com/tickets. More information at https://knockhatch.com/play-indoors/the-sherlock-holmes-experience.

Enquiries to: 01323 442051.

