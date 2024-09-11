Artwave 2024: photos show beautiful works on display as more than 160 venues take part in festival
The middle weekend of the festival is fast approaching after its launch on Saturday, September 7.
People can explore free-to-visit exhibitions in private homes, studios and potteries until September 22. There will also be exhibitions held in windmills, railway stations, farms and churches.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “Art lovers have the opportunity to follow four trails, taking in an array of exhibitions along the way. The trails are: Haven Trail, Seaford Trail, Lewes Trail and Rural Trail. Artwave is made possible by the support of Lewes District Council and local businesses, including headline sponsors Artelium Wine Estate.”
People can plan their visit with a printed guide from Lewes or Seaford Tourist Information Centres, from Charleston Lewes, venues across the district or online at artwavefestival.org. Lewes District Council has sent in dozens of images from this year's festival already.
