Artwave festival to return to Lewes for the first time in three years

The festival returns with a record number of artists and for the first time since Covid struck in 2019, the much-loved opportunity to visit their private homes is back.

Artwave, which runs over three weekends from September 3 to 18, will showcase impressive artwork from almost 900 creatives at 159 free exhibitions across diverse locations spanning artists’ homes and studios to churches and glorious countryside settings.

Councillor Ruth O’Keeffe, cabinet member for Tourism and Devolution, said: “Like so many residents across the district, I am delighted to welcome back Artwave in its 29th year and the huge amount of artistic talent it showcases.

“Anyone interested in finding out more can pick up a free Artwave guide which aptly has front cover art by The Wooden Truth Printing Press displaying the words ‘It’s all going to be fine’, marking the festival’s return to its ‘normal business’ of inviting visitors into private homes - an impossibility during the pandemic.

“This year also boasts the biggest ever number of artists and makers, whose work encompasses painting, sculpture, jewellery, ceramics, photography and more, offering something for all artistic tastes to thoroughly enjoy.”

Guides for the festival, organised by Lewes District Council, are now available and include details of all the exhibitions, when they are open and the facilities on offer.

As with previous years, visitors can follow trails around Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes or trace a route through rural district villages.