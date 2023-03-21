Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun & Chichester Food Partnership offers more support for people struggling financially

The Arun & Chichester Food Partnership has grants available (up to £2000 each) to increase the amount of free food available for people struggling.

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:05 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:08 GMT

The Partnership has already awarded funds to projects in Arun and are now looking for more initiatives that could help provide more food to the community in Chichester.

Applicants have included schools, charities and community organisations. Projects could be new or extending existing local food projects.

Examples could include buying additional food to meet increased demand, piloting providing free school meals to children who aren’t entitled to them (in term time or over Easter holidays), food boxes to be delivered, free hot meals, a breakfast club, creating a new food collection point and more.

The deadline for the application is April 6.

For any questions or a discussion before applying, please contact Food Partnership Development

Officer Regi on 07483 172353 or [email protected]

Full details and application form at: Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice - Winter Food Fund for Chichester (arunchichestercab.org.uk)