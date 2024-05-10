Arun council announces new CEO appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arun District Council welcomes the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).At a meeting of the Full Council on 9 May 2024, Dawn Hudd was appointed as CEO of Arun District Council.

Since May 2023 Karl Roberts (Director of Growth) and Philippa Dart (Director of Environment and Communities) have been acting as interim CEOs.

Dawn Hudd, newly appointed CEO of Arun District Council

Dawn Hudd is joining the council from her role as Strategic Director of Place for Guildford and Waverley Borough Councils.

Dawn brings with her a wealth of experience gained in her directorships and senior positions at Waverley Borough Council, Guildford Borough Council, Medway Council, Maidstone Borough Council and Canterbury City Council.

This experience covers an expansive range of strategy and priorities, regeneration, corporate programmes, assets, climate change, planning, performance, communications, democratic services and elections, building control, housing, tourism, leisure and economic development.

Cllr Matt Stanley, Leader of the Council said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of a new CEO, Dawn, and look forward to welcoming her when she joins us later this year.

“On behalf of members and officers, I thank Karl and Philippa for working hard as interim CEOs for the past year and am grateful that they continue to serve in this role, alongside their director duties, until Dawn starts later in the year,

“The energy and experience that Dawn will bring to the council is exciting and as she has worked in political environments similar to ours, I truly believe we are in safe hands as we strive to make Arun a better place to live, learn, visit and earn.”