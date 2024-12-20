Arun District Council and Southern Water searching for 'resolution' to unadopted outfall in Aldwick following floods

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Arun District Council is working with Southern Water to seek a ‘resolution’ to an unadopted outfall opposite West Park, in Aldwick, a spokesperson has said.

The two groups met last week to discuss potential responses, and, according to Arun District Council, the talk was friendly and productive, with both parties openly sharing information.

Another meeting is scheduled for January, following an examination of the existing network

"In the meantime, Arun District Council will continue to undertake regular inspections of the outfall, instructing appropriate work where necessary,” a spokesperson said.

The update comes less then a month after a blocked outfall caused flooding in Fish Lane and Aldwick Lane following heavy rain in the area. The council later confirmed that the floods – which notably affected a centuries old home in the area – was contributed to by a blocked outfall pipe.

"We know that it was important to resolve the issue and made arrangements to clear the outfall urgently. Because the outfall is in an intertidal zone, it makes clearance more complex requiring work to be co-ordinated around low tide,” a council spokesperson said at the time. "The work was completed, flood levels significantly reduced, and the road opened.”