Arun District Council 'honoured' with silver award for Armed Forces support

Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Arun District Council has been ‘honoured’ with a Silver Award for its commitment to and support of the armed forces community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, supplied by the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, recognises the council’s work in supporting the 5.3 per cent of residents who served in the Armed Forces.

It recognises services like The Armed Forces Champions, which plays a vital role in connecting veterans with essential services like safeguarding, housing and cost-of-living support while maintaining a regular presence at a local veterans hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also comes after the council revitalised its Armed Forces covenant last year, which included launching a dedicated contact mailbox and delivering staff training to enhance awareness and service delivery.

Cllr Mark Turner, Arun District Council Armed Forces Champion said:"Receiving the Silver Award is a proud moment for Arun District Council and a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment to the Armed Forces community. As a veteran myself, I know how vital it is for those who have served-and their families-to feel recognised, supported, and understood. Our Armed Forces Champion officers work tirelessly to ensure they are well-informed and equipped to offer the right support, while also helping to educate colleagues across the council to deliver services with empathy, sensitivity, and respect."