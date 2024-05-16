Arun District Council's beach patrol team returns for 2024
The patrol officers work the beach in order to provide visitors with advice, hand out free child wristbands to assist with reuniting families and, if required, provide first aid.
The team also makes sure that visitors adhere to the byelaws on the seashore and the promenade, which are in operation from May 1 to September 30 every year, and lay out when, among other things, dogs are allowed on the beach and the kinds of businesses permitted on the beach.
"The team provide search services for lost children and adults along our beaches, and sometimes work alongside the emergency services to save lives. They take in lost and found items along the beach, logging each item, with the hope of reuniting people with their belongings. They also monitor and look after the wildlife on our seashore and give daily tide times, wind, and weather forecasts,” a spokesperson said.
