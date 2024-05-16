Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arun District Council’s beach patrol team is returning for 2024, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The patrol officers work the beach in order to provide visitors with advice, hand out free child wristbands to assist with reuniting families and, if required, provide first aid.

The team also makes sure that visitors adhere to the byelaws on the seashore and the promenade, which are in operation from May 1 to September 30 every year, and lay out when, among other things, dogs are allowed on the beach and the kinds of businesses permitted on the beach.

