Arun District next in line for bin strikes, union says

GMB Union members took a ballot and voted for the strike in overwhelming numbers, with 84 percent of the membership turning out to vote. Of those, 82 per cent voted for industrial action.

The long-running dispute, which has seen waste workers striking in Wealden, Coventry and beyond, is linked to a national pay dispute. The issue developed locally after the national offer of £13.50 for drivers and £10.65 for loaders/street operatives was rejected by staff at the Littlehampton depot, explaining that it fell too shot of the union’s pay claim.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The members’ pay claim as submitted to management was asking for £15.50 for drivers and £12.50 for loaders, and this last offer falls short of that, and also of recent rates and bonuses offered to Biffa colleagues elsewhere in Sussex within a 50-mile radius,” a GMB spokesperson said.

Black rubbish bin

The union has since invited Biffa management, which runs waste disposal services throughout Arun District, to enter ‘meaningful pay talks aimed at getting somewhere nearer members’ expectations.’

Arun District Council and Biffa have both been approached for comment.

“Our members were disappointed with the company’s offer not once but twice now and should the offered local talks fail or perhaps not even come about then our members will have no option other than to give the required formal notice to issue strike dates for industrial action,” Mark Turner, a GMB branch secretary said.

“That’s going to mean rubbish on the streets throughout the towns and villages of West Sussex and all the associated issues related to waste not being picked up, which in weather like we’re experiencing at the moment will result in some unsightly views and very bad smells in what is a very scenic part of the country."

Gary Palmer, GMB’s regional organiser added: “Our members have shown right across Sussex and the Southeast and even further beyond that they are up for withdrawing their labour and picketing robustly outside workplaces if their pay claims are not met or even negotiated on.”