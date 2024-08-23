Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arun Leisure Centre, in Bognor Regis, has been added to the Flex 97 Route following the closure of The Six Villages Sports Centre earlier this year, Arun District Council has announced.

The 97 Flex Zone serves Barnham and the surrounding areas and this latest addition is designed to ensure flex zone customers can still access a functioning leisure centre in the months following the Six Villages Centre’s closure.

During peak travel hours, from 6.45am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7pm, the bus follows a semi-flexible route, becoming fully flexible during off-peak hours. Fares are capped at £2 per trip, but they are free for bus pass holders.

The service operates on books via the Book-a-Bus Barnham app, which is available on android and IOS. The Book-a-Bus service can also be used to connect to other towns within the zone or for onward travel connections, including rail to major cities like Brighton, or other bus routes. A full list of pick up and drop-off points is available on the app.

The update, published by Arun District Council earlier today, comes after news that the Six Villages Sports Centre is closing, with the facilities being taken over by Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

The school has grown a great deal in recent years and consultations with senior leadership have identified a need for additional space and sporting facilities.

The centre closed on May 1, but customers should note that their membership will remain valid for other Freedom Leisure sites in Felpham and Littlehampton until November 1.