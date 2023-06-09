NationalWorldTV
Arun objects to new shop at Bognor Regis business centre

Arun's economic develoment team is objecting to plans for a shop to open at a Bognor Regis business centre.
By Nikki Jeffery
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

Plans have been submitted to change the use of unit 7 Durban Road Business Centre from general industrial, storage and distribution to commercial.

In a planning statement, Mrs Beiza Tzivelek, on behalf of ESI Licensing and Legal Consultancy Ltd, said Best Bulgarian Shop Ltd want to change the use to a shop when the public is able to shop for food and drinks.

Opening hours would be Monday to Saturday 9am to 11pm annd Sunday and bank holidays 10am to 10pm.

The proposed location of a new food and drinks shop at Durban Business Centre in Bognor RegisThe proposed location of a new food and drinks shop at Durban Business Centre in Bognor Regis
"The unit has been used as a garage and car wash most recently," she said. "The unit was vacant for four months before it was taken on by the applicant."

Her statement said there are 67 parking spaces in the business centre and the applicant proposes to employ three full time and two part time employees.

A statement from the economic development team at Arun said it was aware of the current shortage of space on industrial estates. "Also that there are vacant retail premises in more traditional retail location that would be better suited to such a business because of the current use class and location. Our aim is to protect existing 'industrial' uses on industrial estates as well as promoting retail wherever possible. On this basis we would object to this application."

To view the plans on the Arun District Council planning portal, use the search reference BR/114/23/PL.