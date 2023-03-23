The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 10 to March 17, 2023.

Aldingbourne

AL/34/23/HH: Sangers, Littleheath Road. Installation of Solar PV system comprising 22 solar PV ground mounted panels in rear garden with potential to double the size in the future to 44 panels.

AL/36/23/OUT: The Paddock, Littleheath Road. Outline application with some matters reserved for 9 no new dwellings (houses and bungalow) with Wildlife Corridors following demolition of existing 4 bedroom chalet bungalow and assorted outbuildings (resubmission following AL/126/22/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Aldwick

AW/49/23/HH: 24 Oxford Drive. Single-storey infill extension.

AW/51/23/T: 2 Greyfriars Close. Reduce 1 No. Blue Cedar (T1) in height by 2m to 8.5m, North and West laterals by 1m to 4m and East and South laterals by 2m to 4m. Ensure a 5m height clearance over highway.

AW/57/23/HH: 22 Boxgrove Gardens. Removal of existing detached garage and car port and erection of detached garage (resubmission following AW/123/22/HH).

Angmering

A/54/23/HH: 3 Sunnyside Close. Single-storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory, linking to garage conversion to habitable use.

A/55/23/HH: 16 Hornbeam Avenue. Single-storey rear extension.

Arundel

AB/25/23/PL: Arundel Cathedral, London Road. New storage facility between Cathedral eastern end and adjacent Cathedral House. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (zero-rated) as other development.

AB/24/23/PL: 23 Torton Hill Road. Demolition of existing detached dwelling and garage and erection of 1 No detached dwelling with rear annexe (resubmission following AB/150/22/PL. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/29/23/PL: Horseshoe Cottage, 33A Hill Lane, Barnham. Removal of condition following grant of BN/56/20/PL relating to Condition no 14 – arboricultural information. This application affects a Public Right of Way

BN/28/23/PL: Horseshoe Cottage, 33A Hill Lane, Barnham. Variation of conditions following grant of BN/56/20/PL relating to condition no 1 – approved plans to relocate the bin/cycle store and condition 5 – amended to the bin/cycle store on plan submitted 02/03/2023 shall be implemented prior to occupation and retained in perpetuity. This application affects a Public Right of Way.

BN/32/23/HH: 21 Elm Grove, Barnham. Extension to front, new raised roof to increase first floor accommodation, alterations to fenestration/openings and installation of solar panels.

BN/35/23/HH: Lacre, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Readvertisement due to Revised cover letter. Detached garage.

Bersted

BE/20/23/HH: 99 North Bersted Street. Creation of first floor with 2 no dormers and single-storey extensions to outbuilding. (This application affects the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area.)

BE/25/23/HH: 50 Whiteways. First floor rear extension and alterations.

Bognor Regis

BE/21/23/RES: The Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of phase 2 reserved matters following outline consent BE/63/17/OUT (as amended by BE/131/18/PL) for 20 No dwellings. This is an identical resubmission of approved application BE/137/19/RES. This application is not CIL Liable.

BR/21/23/PL: 110 Aldwick Road. Demolition of existing store building and erection of 1 no 2 bed cottage (resubmission following BR/183/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Climping

CM/14/23/HH: The Barn, Grevatts Lane. Two-storey front and side extensions.

East Preston

R/39/23/PL: Willow Green Doctors Surgery, Station Road, Rustington, East Preston. Application for a permanent siting of a single-storey modular building with air condition units to provide consulting rooms. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/23/23/HH: 2 Sea Drive. Single-storey rear extension, erection of porch to front elevation and addition of Cedral Lap weather boarding to front and side elevations.

FP/33/23/T: 15 Manor Copse. 1 no lime tree (T1) to be reduced to a crown height of approx 20m and spread of 10m and removing all new growth.

Ferring

FG/27/23/CLE: The Haystack, Sea Lane. Lawful development certificate for the use of entire plot as the residential garden.

FG/28/23/PL: 61 Sea Lane Gardens. 1 no dwelling (resubmission following FG/37/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Pagham

P/31/23/HH: 37 St Thomas Drive. Single-storey front porch extension and change of fenestration to East elevation.

P/150/22/PL: Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Use of land for the stationing of 4no mobile homes for occupation by people unable to afford rented housing. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Rustington

R/44/23/HH: 15 Broadmark Way. Demolition of existing porch, existing conservatory and rear extension. Construction of new single storey front extension, rear extension. Extension of existing pitched roof over existing garage.

Yapton

Y/20/23/PL: Land East of Drove Lane. Amendment of existing implemented permission Y/92/17/OUT to remove condition 26 relating to Lifetime Home Standards and to regularise the previous approval of Y/21/21/NMA relating to the wording of conditions 9 and 12.

Y/23/23/A: Land at Bilsham Road. 1 no non-illuminated Diabond panel sign.