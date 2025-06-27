Do any of these items belong to you? (Photo Sussex Police)

Arun Police are looking to return suspected stolen items including phones, jewellery and a handbag back to people. Are any of the items in the photo yours?

A statement from Arun Police on Facebook with the photo read: “Do these items belong to you?

"We’ve recovered two mobile phones, jewellery and a handbag that are suspected to have been stolen.

"If any of these items belong to you, please contact us online or by phoning 101 quoting Op Secure with proof of ownership to claim them.”