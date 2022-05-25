It features the official photograph of the Queen, and the Platinum Jubilee

Emblem, in a variety of materials, with the message, ‘Community Rail congratulates Her Majesty’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At many stations, local royal related memorabilia is on display, courtesy of volunteer station partner groups.

Dave Unwin and Rowena Tyler with the artwork

This commemorative trail has been put together by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP), in partnership with Southern.

Visitors to participating stations are invited to share a Jubilee station artwork photo on social media and mention @southeastcrp @southernrailuk #CommunityRail

Rowena Tyler, SCRP Community Development Officer, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity for station staff and local groups including schools to enhance their station with local memorabilia as well as being part of the bigger project for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We are grateful to Arts Council England who funded the initiative, via Sussex Community Foundation.”

Chris Fowler, Customer Services Director for Southern, commented: “We’re proud to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating with our local community rail and station partners through artwork displays brightening up our stations.”