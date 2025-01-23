Arun Youth Aqua Centre on Littlehampton seafront looks to expand membership in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arun Youth Aqua Centre, on Littlehampton seafront, is looking to expand membership in 2025, after winning a Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest Award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, a registered charity, was founded in 1977. It offers all young people aged 8 to 18 the opportunity to learn to sail in a safe and fun environment, while keeping costs to a minimum.

Community Chest Awards judge Bex Bastable presented AYAC senior instructor Tony Hammond with £1,009 during the 2024 awards ceremony on January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: "The grant will be used towards the cost of replacing dinghy sails and protective boat covers for some of the fleet of sailing dinghies, which are used for teaching young people to sail on the sea at Littlehampton.

Arun Youth Aqua Centre offers all young people aged 8 to 18 the opportunity to learn to sail in a safe and fun environment, while keeping costs to a minimum

"The new sails will mean that we have capacity for new members to join us this season and the new protective boat covers will prolong the life of our sailing dinghies.

"All that is required of potential members is that they can swim and provide their own suitable clothing. The centre is run entirely by volunteers."

AYAC runs sailing sessions on the sea from the first Sunday in May through to October, with sailing on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: "The sailing sessions are run by Royal Yachting Association (RYA) qualified adult volunteers and provide the youngsters the opportunity to develop their sailing skills at their own pace while working towards Stages 1-4 of the RYA Youth Sailing Scheme and beyond.

Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest Awards judge Bex Bastable presenting Arun Youth Aqua Centre senior instructor Tony Hammond with £1,009 to purchase new sails and protective boat covers

"The centre owns its own boats and has a variety of dinghies which are suited to people of varying ages and experience. The centre is inspected annually by the RYA and is registered as an approved training centre."

An active programme is run throughout the season from the AYAC base in Hendon Avenue, Littlehampton. This includes a summer training week in the school holidays, as well as opportunities to race with other youth sailing groups from around West Sussex.

Tony said: "The emphasis of the programme is to have fun whilst learning and many long-lasting friendships have been made over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parents are encouraged to participate and to help out at the centre as much as possible in any way that they can. Family sessions are organised so that relatives can join the youngsters on the water."

Arun Youth Aqua Centre offers all young people aged 8 to 18 the opportunity to learn to sail in a safe and fun environment, while keeping costs to a minimum

A free taster session is available to anyone who is interested in learning to sail. If you would like further information, email [email protected], visit the website at www.ayac.org.uk or search for 'Arun Youth Aqua Centre' on Facebook.