Awards were presented for courage, determination, showing a caring nature, selfless acts, special fundraising and helpfulness beyond the norm.

The annual awards are organised by Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Bognor Hotham Rotary clubs to support young people aged between 11 and 19 in the Arun district.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arun Youth Community Awards 2022 celebrated young people who have gone above and beyond

The 2022 ceremony was held at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on Wednesday, March 23, after a two-year gap due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Compere Bob Pavard, a Bognor Rotarian, said: “It is a delight to see the good work that young people undertake in the community that simply goes under the radar.

“It helps to correct the view of many that young people are simply a problem. The evening was very heartwarming, hearing of the many and varied acts of kindness and personal commitment carried out by the youngsters.”

Individual winners were Sophia Hendey from The Littlehampton Academy in the 11 to 13 category, Faith Holmes from St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham in the 14 to 16 category, and Adam Hughes from Felpham Community College in the 17 to 19 category.

Zalia Ali and Antoana Michever from Felpham Community College were both highly commended.

There was also a group prize for young people who have collaborated on a project that meets the objectives and this went to the Felpham Community College Eco Group.

In total, 20 individual nominations were received and applauded and three groups were also present for the accolades.

The 180 people gathered in the theatre were treated to music and song, superbly performed by a further five talented young people.

Rotary was pleased to be supported by Freedom Leisure, Arun Youth Council, Arun District Council and businesses in Littlehampton that donated prizes.