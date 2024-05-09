Arundawn Dog Rescue is based near Horsham.
The charity focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays from across the country who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
The adorable dogs below are all looking for loving homes in Sussex and beyond.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Ember - two-year-old Cavapoo
Ember arrived at Arundawn last year, heavily pregnant, and was later adopted. However, she wasn't completely happy in her previous home, so is now looking for a new one. Arundawn said she is quite fearful and reactive of some dogs when out and about, but does not show any problems at the kennels. She is looking for a rural home with a large garden and owners who can help her build confidence. She adores people and is good with dogs after being introduced slowly. Photo: Arundawn
2. Rory and Bracken - Labrador pair
Rory and Bracken are two very sweet older lads who have spent their lives in each other's company. The pair are bonded to each other so will be looking for a home together. Arundawn said they are looking for a 'very special retirement home' in a calm and quiet environment. They'd like a big garden or close access to secure land for free running. The pair adore people and have 'wonderful' temperaments. They could possibly live with other dogs after careful introductions, but not cats. Photo: Arundawn
3. Missy - 12-year-old Staffie
Missy is a 'delightful' older lady who unfortunately found herself in kennels when she should have been settling down into her retirement years. She would prefer a home with no other dogs, as she can be wary of them, and could live with children aged above 14. She is housetrained, knows a few commands and loves her walks. She loves attention and will be an 'awesome' companion, according to Arundawn. She cannot be tested around cats. Photo: Arundawn
4. Marie - nine-month-old Patterdale Terrier
Marie is 'very much still a baby' and is full of beans. She has lots to learn but equally as much love to give. Arundawn said she would make a fabulous addition to an active outdoorsy home. The rescue is ideally looking for foster carers who could be interested in later adopting. Marie's manners around other dogs are 'a bit lacking' at present, according to the rescue, so any dogs in her new home would have to be tolerant, confident and sociable. Photo: Arundawn