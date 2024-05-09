1 . Ember - two-year-old Cavapoo

Ember arrived at Arundawn last year, heavily pregnant, and was later adopted. However, she wasn't completely happy in her previous home, so is now looking for a new one. Arundawn said she is quite fearful and reactive of some dogs when out and about, but does not show any problems at the kennels. She is looking for a rural home with a large garden and owners who can help her build confidence. She adores people and is good with dogs after being introduced slowly.​ Photo: Arundawn