2 . Dougal - two-year-old Jack Russell cross

Dougal is a very sensitive little boy who lacks confidence and needs a calm and gentle home to support him. The rescue said he has proven to be a very affectionate and loving boy once he knows and trusts you. Dougal will bark when unsure and needs someone to continue working with him as he's had a very unsettled start to life. He does have some separation anxiety but this has improved in his foster home. He would be happy as an only dog or could live with a calm, female companion after careful introductions. He could live with calm, older children who are used to dogs. Photo: Arundawn