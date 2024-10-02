Currently in care at Arundawn Dog Rescue, these pups are hoping to find loving new families.
The rescue, located near Horsham, focuses on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for council pound strays.
If you’re considering adopting a dog, take a look below to see who’s available.
More information about each dog can be found on the Arundawn website.
1. Ted - five-month-old Labrador
Ted is a male Labrador puppy who is underweight and needs vaccinating. He will be looking for a home with at least one other dog. He will need time and training to become a well-rounded dog. Arundawn said: "It will be work but [...] just imagine the lifetime of happiness you could have with this absolutely stunning young dog!" Photo: Arundawn
2. Mia - nine-year-old crossbreed
Mia is a lovely girl who sadly has not had a good life, according to the charity. However, she has settled beautifully in foster. She is 'great' with children and other dogs, and would be happiest with a canine friend in her new home. Arundawn said she is the most lovely companion and is loving and affectionate too. Photo: Arundawn
3. Larry - one-year-old Lurcher
Larry was a stray who was 'found terrified, injured and wearing a shock collar tightened into his neck', Arundawn said. He is frightened of men and needs a calm, kind home. His new owner should have experience with sighthounds and dogs who 'readily go into flight mode', the rescue said. He would be happiest with at least one other patient dog in his home who can help him learn to trust. Photo: Arundawn
4. Tig - three-year-old Lurcher
Tig is a lovely boy. He is still a little nervous but is starting to trust and come out of his shell. He will need another dog in his new home as he gets confidence from the company of others. The charity said he can live with children aged seven years and above. Photo: Arundawn
