3 . Larry - one-year-old Lurcher

Larry was a stray who was 'found terrified, injured and wearing a shock collar tightened into his neck', Arundawn said. He is frightened of men and needs a calm, kind home. His new owner should have experience with sighthounds and dogs who 'readily go into flight mode', the rescue said. He would be happiest with at least one other patient dog in his home who can help him learn to trust. Photo: Arundawn