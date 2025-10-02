Currently in care at Arundawn Dog Rescue, these pups are hoping to find loving new families.
The rescue, located near Horsham, focuses on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for council pound strays.
If you’re considering adopting a dog, take a look below to see who’s available.
More information about each dog can be found on the Arundawn website.
1. Maple - Spaniel
Maple is thought to be around eight to 10-months-old. She was sadly found dumped and covered in fleas and ticks. Arundawn said she is terrified and can't be easily handled. She needs time and patience from her owner or foster carer, and will be a flight risk until she learns to trust. The charity said she must have the company of at least one other dog. Photo: Arundawn
2. Larry - one-year-old Lurcher
Larry was a stray who was 'found terrified, injured and wearing a shock collar tightened into his neck', Arundawn said. He is frightened of men and needs a calm, kind home. His new owner should have experience with sighthounds and dogs who 'readily go into flight mode', the rescue said. He would be happiest with at least one other patient dog in his home who can help him learn to trust. Photo: Arundawn
3. Aine - two-year-old German Shepherd
Aine is extremely underweight and was seen being thrown out of a van, according to Arundawn. She is nervous and unsure, but very sweet. A spokesperson for the charity said: "These are an intelligent and really loving breed - anyone who's had a German Shepherd will know that they make the most fabulous companions...every bit of time, love and attention you give them they will give back to you tenfold!" Photo: Arundawn
4. Rune - Saluki crossbreed
Rune was sadly dumped. He is a sweet and gentle boy aged around 18-months to two-years-old. He is dog friendly but has not yet been child test. Photo: Arundawn