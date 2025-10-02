1 . Maple - Spaniel

Maple is thought to be around eight to 10-months-old. She was sadly found dumped and covered in fleas and ticks. Arundawn said she is terrified and can't be easily handled. She needs time and patience from her owner or foster carer, and will be a flight risk until she learns to trust. The charity said she must have the company of at least one other dog. Photo: Arundawn