The rescue, located near Horsham, focuses on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for council pound strays.
Many of these adorable dogs have been saved from euthanasia in the nick of time.
A Frenchie, Beagle cross Jack Russell and a Pomeranian are among the pooches in search of new homes.
Take a look below for the chance to find your new companion.
1. Zippy - 15-week-old crossbreed
Zippy is very sociable and must be rehomed with another dog. He also gets along well with the cat in his foster home, and could live with children aged above six who understand rules and boundaries, Arundawn said. Zippy requires an active home. Photo: Arundawn
2. Bambi - 15-week-old crossbreed
Bambi has been at Arundawn since she was seven weeks old.She is a 'beautifully balanced' puppy who loves other dogs, loves to play, but most of all loves her human. She is friendly with other dogs and children, Arundawn said, and would like an adopter who is around a lot. Photo: Arundawn
3. Bertie - two-year-old French Bulldog
Bertie is deaf and understands some hand signals. He is friendly with cats and dogs, and must have the company of at least one other pooch in his home. Arundawn said he's a 'delightful little chap' who loves to play and cuddle. Photo: Arundawn
4. Baloo - three-year-old German Shepherd
Baloo is looking for a new home due to a change in circumstances in his current family. He loves all people, according to his owner, and as well as other dogs. Baloo loves to play and go on walks. He can be anxious and doesn't like to be left alone. He'd be happiest living with another dog in his new home. Photo: Arundawn
