Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith joins The Royal Sussex Regiment for St George’s Day

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith attended a St George’s Day Service of Remembrance at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday (23rd April). SUS-220426-120446001

At the invitation of The Royal Sussex Regimental Association, Andrew joined the Bishop, the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff, other local MP’s and Mayors and council leaders for a St George’s Day service.

The 50 former servicemen marched through Chichester, accompanied by the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment Band and young Sussex cadets, to the chapel where they paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Almost 7,000 soldiers from Royal Sussex Regiment lost their lives in the Great War.

Their names are recorded on the memorial panels within St George’s Chapel in Chichester Cathedral.

Andrew Griffith said: “The Regiment disbanded more than 55 years ago, but the Royal Sussex Association lives on and is proud of its place in the hearts of the people of Sussex.