Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith joins The Royal Sussex Regiment for St George’s Day

At the invitation of The Royal Sussex Regimental Association, Andrew joined the Bishop, the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff, other local MP’s and Mayors and council leaders for a St George’s Day service.
The 50 former servicemen marched through Chichester, accompanied by the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment Band and young Sussex cadets, to the chapel where they paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.
Almost 7,000 soldiers from Royal Sussex Regiment lost their lives in the Great War.
This year marked the 100th Anniversary of the Service of Remembrance to those who gave their lives during the Great War.
Their names are recorded on the memorial panels within St George’s Chapel in Chichester Cathedral.
Andrew Griffith said: “The Regiment disbanded more than 55 years ago, but the Royal Sussex Association lives on and is proud of its place in the hearts of the people of Sussex.
“Rare is the village church or war memorial in West Sussex that does not record names of those who died in the service of our country whilst serving in our own county regiment.”