Arundel and South Downs MP Joins Snowdrop Trust charity walk

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith and his wife Barbara, joined hundreds of fundraisers at Arundel Castle Park for the Snowdrop Trust’s annual sponsored walk on Sunday.

The MP joined the Trust’s founder, Di Levantine, for the walk which attracted over 600 people and raised over £10,000.

The Snowdrop Trust is a Walberton-based charity which provides nursing care at home for children with life threatening and terminal illnesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual walk around the Castle Park is one of the highlights in the Snowdrop Trust’s fundraising calendar.

The event helped to raise money to support the charity’s £350,000 annual costs, providing specialist nurses who support the ‘Snowdrop’ children and their families in their own homes.

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co Founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust said: “We were so delighted to welcome so many walkers and their dogs to Arundel Castle Estate Park this year thanks to the continued support of the Duke of Norfolk.

"It was a joy to see so many of our Snowdrop children enjoying time in the sun with their families together with our Counsellor and nurses.

“There was a real community spirit with volunteers, local schools, churches and community groups contributing to this day.

"All the monies raised will go towards the Care at Home Team who make such a difference to the lives of local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness.

"We really appreciate Andrew Griffith MP taking the time to come along to this important event for the charity and for talking to many people involved.”

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a real pleasure to come back and support Di and the Trust at this year’s walk.

"There was a great attendance with the glorious weather, and all for such a great cause.