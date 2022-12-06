Arundel Town Council launch ‘Reverse Father Christmas’ appeal to help families in need

A ‘reverse Father Christmas’ appeal has been launched during first weekend of Arundel at Christmas to help families this festive season.

At the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2 and during the Tarrant Street Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 Father Christmas made a special appearance.

With the help of his elves from the Rotary Club of Angmering & South Downs, Father Christmas was busy collecting unwrapped donations that will then be distributed to those in need, working with HomeStart: Arun, Worthing & Adur.

Tracy Clayton, town events manager at Arundel Town Council said: “Arundel is magical at any time of the year, but especially so at Christmas. The Town Council wanted to extend that magic to reach families in need this year. The ‘Reverse Father Christmas’ appeal can accept unwrapped, new donations of food items, toiletries, festive treats, toys and gifts suitable for all ages that can be passed on to local families via HomeStart volunteers.”

“We have already received a generous amount of donations and would like to thank Arundel’s residents and visitors for their overwhelming support for this worthy appeal.”

There are two further opportunities to bring your donations to Father Christmas during ‘Arundel at Christmas’. He will be in the Town Square on Saturday, December 10 between noon and 4pm, and in the Lower High Street on Saturday, December 17 between 3pm and 7pm.

Donations can also be handed into Father Christmas at the Arundel Town Council stall at the next Arundel Farmers Market, also on December 17, between 9am and 1pm.

People can also donate online directly to HomeStart’s ‘Throw a Lifeline’ campaign or make a cash donation to the ‘Arundel at Christmas’ charity buckets. Cash donations will be divided equally between the HomeStart appeal, Elevenses – the Dementia initiative at Arundel Lido and ‘Arundel at Christmas’.

