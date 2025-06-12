Arundel Castle shortlisted for 'Garden of the Year' Award
First established in 1984, the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award celebrates outstanding achievement in garden design, horticulture and visitor appeal.
It’s considered one of the most prestigious honours in the sector, with previous winners counting among Britain’s most iconic gardens.
Now, with support from the public, Arundel Castle is hoping to earn its place among them.
Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle Gardens said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted, it’s great recognition for the team’s hard work and for the gardens themselves.
"It’s not just good for the castle, it’s good for Sussex as well."
"We’ve never entered this award before, and to be named in the final eight on our first go is just fantastic. It’s a well-respected competition, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.
"As a team, we’ve waited until we felt ready. Eight years ago, we were good — but now I believe we’re at the level."
"It’s a proper award. The shortlist alone puts us among some of the UK’s most iconic gardens, so to be there is a big deal in itself."
"This is a public vote now, which makes it a little unpredictable, but also very exciting.
"It’s great to see people coming up to us in the gardens and saying they’ve voted and we’d love for the whole Sussex community to get behind us."
"The diversity here is what makes Arundel Castle’s gardens special. From formal rose gardens and ponds to wildflower meadows, we’ve created something for everyone, a space that’s beautiful and biodiverse.
"We’ve done really well in other competitions, but this is on a national level, it’s a new challenge for us.
"Even if we don’t win, we’re proud to have been shortlisted.
"It means top garden designers and judges have recognised us.”
Voting is now open until 31st August 2025. To cast a vote, visit www.historichouses.org/vote-goya
