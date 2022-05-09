Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival: In Pictures

With Arundel's Tulip Festival now over have a look at our favourite photos of the fantastic flora festival.

In its one hundred and forty-nine year history Arundel Cathedral has rarely had to fight for the attention of those in its locale, however the coruscating and intense tulips are an undoubted rival for the famously fair abbey.

On display there was a vast array of narcissus, cammasia and tulipa as well the worlds first tulip labyrinth.

However the end of the festival does not mean it is the end of enchanting displays within the palatial plot. A few tulips and pockets of colour still to be found, camassias in full bloom, many spring flowers peeking through ahead of the full Allium extravaganza coming next.

For more information and tickets click here: arundelcastle.org/event/tulip-festival/

