The festival organisers have taken to social media for advice following their recent event.

The recent three-day event in Arundel ran from the 11th , 12th and 13th of July and included live music, stages and a community feel. However, the event is now looking for feedback from the public following criticism their latest event.

In a Facebook post, an Arundel Festival of the Arts spokesperson wrote: “Music festival debrief: the good, the bad and the ugly. The stage looked amazing. The sound was finally crystal clear. The bands were brilliant. The loos? Honestly, award-winning.”

“But we also got some things wrong: the no food/drink policy — badly handled and we’re sorry. Ticket pricing — too high, we hear you. Attendance — lower than expected, despite our best efforts.”

Day tickets were from £30 and weekend tickets were available for £83.

The festival spokesperson added: “We made changes based on your feedback from last year: better sound, real concessions, visible staging. But to get food vendors, we needed limits on BYO — and we didn’t get the balance right.”

“We’re learning. We’re listening. We’ll do better.”

“Everyone loves the Arundel Festival of the Arts — and why wouldn’t you? It’s creative, quirky, full of heart, and (for the most part) free. But here's the tricky truth: free for the public doesn’t mean free to deliver.”

“Stages cost. Sound engineers cost. Security, artists, loos, licences, banners, posters, insurance — they all cost. And the pots we used to rely on — donations, sponsorship, grants — are shrinking.”

“People no longer carry cash. There’s donor fatigue, sponsor fatigue, and businesses facing their own financial storms. We get it. But it puts us in a tough position.”

“The Music Festival is our one big chance to create a sustainable source of income — to raise the money we need to keep the August festival alive, diverse and largely free for everyone.”

“That’s why we put so much into it this year: better production, bigger stage, brilliant bands. We aimed high.”

“How do we put on a top-quality ticketed event… with amazing artists (who, understandably, don’t play for exposure)... and still keep ticket prices ultra low?”

“That’s the puzzle we’re trying to solve — let us know your ideas and if you know a magic formula for when ticket sales can't be guaranteed.”

Their original post and can be found here: www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1052927880360283&set=a.396709129315498