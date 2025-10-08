A new planning application has been submitted to build up to six homes on land near Anne Howard Gardens in Arundel.

The proposal, lodged with Arun District Council, outlines plans for a small housing development with access, parking and landscaping on land west of London Road.

All details apart from access are reserved at this stage, meaning the overall layout and design would be decided later.

The site sits within the Arundel Conservation Area and close to several listed buildings, so planners say the development could affect both the character of the area and nearby heritage sites.

Arundel, West Sussex.

It also represents a departure from the council’s current development plan, meaning it goes against existing local planning policies.

Residents have until 30 October 2025 to comment on the application, which will be reviewed by the council before a decision is made.

