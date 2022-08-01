Arundel reveals winners of Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 window display competition

Displays by Parkers Atelier in Tarrant Street and young residents Isla and Paige were announced as the winners of the competition and each have received a memento of a pair of Platinum Jubilee mugs, as well as £70 to present to a charity of their choice.
Arundel mayor Tony Hunt judged the business category for Arundel Chamber of Commerce and toured the town’s businesses with its chair, Sharon Blaikie.
He said: "Once again it was difficult to decide the winner. Arundel retailers really pull out all stops for window displays, which both residents and visitors enjoy, but for sheer panache Parkers was outstanding - and the window display was so appropriate to the shop.”
Read More
Also in the news: Love story surprises Worthing care home as couple aged 92 and 80 prepare for their wedding
See also: See 27 pictures from Worthing Bus Rally 2022 including Best in Show – awarded for the first time
Owner Gigi Parker selected Stonepillow, which helps homeless people throughout West Sussex, as her chosen charity.
She said: "That is wonderful news – we would like to thank local artist Justin Robins who crafted the work. We would like to give the £70 donation to the charity Stonepillow.”
Mr Hunt also judged the residents’ category, this time with town events manager Tracy Clayton.
Tracy said: "It was lovely to see so many residents’ properties decorated for the Platinum Jubilee, with flags and bunting demonstrating people’s pride in celebrating this historic milestone for Her Majesty.
"However, it was the effort and artistic promise showed by Isla and Paige, with their delightful pictures displayed in the porch and front window of their house, that really caught our eye.”
Mum Claire said they had decided to give their donation to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, which offers nursing care at home for children.
She added: "The girls are both pupils at Arundel Church of England School and loved creating the window display in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.”