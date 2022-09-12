Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, attended animal sanctuary annual fun day

The annual event is an important fundraising weekend for the charity as well as being an opportunity for the public to see the animals and to encourage new volunteers to join the team.

The fun weekend included live music, an array of country craft and food stalls, and an animal parade to attract visitors.

Mr Griffith met the hard-working trustees Cheryl Tofield-Cook, Maggie Southwell and Gemma Page as well as the volunteers who care for a variety of animals at the sanctuary.

Andrew Griffith visited ABC Sanctuary

Andrew Griffith said: “Alexandra Bastedo’s legacy of rescuing and caring for animals continues thanks to a such a kind-hearted team of volunteers and trustees. The ABC animal sanctuary is a special place which relies solely on volunteers, fundraising events and donations from the public so please consider helping if you can."

ABC take in all kinds of animals such as cats, pigs, horses, donkeys, birds and goats that are seeking safe place to live. They aim to provide them all with the care they need and to find them a new forever home wherever possible.

The animals are sent to ABC for a variety of reasons; some have been ill-treated but, in many cases, they are the victims of a change of circumstance such as a relationship break up, death of an owner or lack of money.