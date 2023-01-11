Mayor of Arundel Tony Hunt and deputy mayor and town crier Angela Standing gathered at Hiorne Tower with other councillors, council officers and residents to bury the time capsule.After a proclamation delivered by the Angela marked the occasion, Tony said: "2022 has been a memorable year for Arundel in so many ways – planting a tree to remember the losses and service given through the Covid pandemic, seeing Olivia Colman filming in our High Street, and witnessing our community rallying to provide support for victims of the Ukraine conflict as well as local families in need this Christmas.
"But for many of us the most memorable events were associated with Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"We planted the tree in Jubilee Gardens in February to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Queen's accession.We celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in June, when the Duke of Norfolk lit Arundel's beacon at Hiorne Tower.Together, we marked the Queen's passing in September.
"All of these events are recorded in this Time Capsule, in this year's issues of The Bell magazine, in the writing and artwork of Arundel's young people, in the photographs taken by Charlie Waring and Nigel Cull and many other items submitted.So now by kind permission of His Grace The Duke of Norfolk we are burying our record of this year here in Arundel Park. It is to be opened in 70 years' time."