A time capsule was buried in Arundel on new year’s eve, to commemorate the events of 2022.

Town crier Angela Standing at the burial of the 2022 Arundel time capsule

Mayor of Arundel Tony Hunt and deputy mayor and town crier Angela Standing gathered at Hiorne Tower with other councillors, council officers and residents to bury the time capsule.After a proclamation delivered by the Angela marked the occasion, Tony said: "2022 has been a memorable year for Arundel in so many ways – planting a tree to remember the losses and service given through the Covid pandemic, seeing Olivia Colman filming in our High Street, and witnessing our community rallying to provide support for victims of the Ukraine conflict as well as local families in need this Christmas.

"But for many of us the most memorable events were associated with Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We planted the tree in Jubilee Gardens in February to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Queen's accession.We celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in June, when the Duke of Norfolk lit Arundel's beacon at Hiorne Tower.Together, we marked the Queen's passing in September.

