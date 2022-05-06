The music programme will continue for a second day on Saturday 4 June starting at 9am, when several historical characters carrying banners will walk through the town until 9.45am, heralding the opening of the Castle and Medieval Festival at 10am.

It will be an opportunity for visitors to the town to find out about the history of the castle and area during a very turbulent part of England’s history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt said: “We are not only celebrating the longevity of the Queen’s reign, remarkable though that has been, we are celebrating the Queen’s dedication and service to our country.

On the evening of Thursday 2 June, at Hiorne Tower, residents can join local choirs and musicians from 8.30pm to listen to a free musical celebration

“In the last 70 years we have lived through a period of turmoil and massive change and throughout the Queen has provided us with a reassuring sense of continuity.

“That is what we are going to be celebrating in Arundel throughout this Jubilee year.”

The Jubilee is a time for people to get together and celebrate in their communities. With this in mind, Arundel Town Council have designed a special series of free ticketed events for residents in BN18 9 postcodes to enjoy.

On the evening of Thursday 2 June, at Hiorne Tower, residents can join local choirs and musicians from 8.30pm to listen to a free musical celebration.

This will be followed by the lighting of the Arundel beacon at 9.45pm – joining together with more than 1500 beacons being lit across the UK and Commonwealth in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

The beacon will be lit by His Grace, the Duke of Norfolk.

On Saturday 4 June, there will be a community picnic at Herington’s Field with children’s games, live music from the Phoenix Big Band, an outdoor dance floor and in the evening, a special screening of the ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ concert live from the BBC for residents to enjoy on a giant outdoor screen.

Both of these events are hosted by Arundel Town Council supported by the ‘Team Arundel’ volunteers and committee from the Arundel Festival of the Arts.

The Council have also awarded grants to a number of the town’s community groups organising their own special Jubilee events.

Those receiving grants include four residents’ street parties, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides packs, St Nicholas Church to provide a Jubilee lunch for those who might otherwise be on their own, and Jubilee Variety Performances at the Arundel Priory Playhouse Theatre.

Arundel Museum have received a grant to help fund a special exhibition to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the Arundel Lido will use their grant to fund longer family sessions, offer subsidised swimming sessions, and a residents’ BBQ and entertainment evening.

The town’s two primary schools have also benefited from grants to support celebratory and commemorative activities.

To ensure the town has a record of this very special Platinum Jubilee year, residents will be invited to participate in a series of competitions – art, photography, writing, cake-making and garden floral displays – all of which will be recognised at a public exhibition at the Town Hall at the end of the year.

Finally, some of these entries will be chosen to be included in a time capsule to be buried on 31st December 2022 to mark this historic year for the town.

A full Jubilee Programme of Events, including public celebrations planned by many of the town’s businesses, organisations and community groups and ticketing information can be found on Arundel Town Council’s website.