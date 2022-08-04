Arundel walking and cycling routes: how to have your say

The Arundel Local Cycling and Walking Group (ALCWG) is seeking local views on its plans.

With the support of Arundel Town Council, and based on government guidelines, the group has drawn up a planned network taking in the town’s main residential areas including train stations, shopping areas, schools and churches.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed network outlines two walking zones, three walking routes and seven cycle routes that connect commonly used areas and is based largely on the comments and ideas about walking and cycling raised by local people, including the 2019 Arundel Neighbourhood Plan Review. James Stewart, who heads up ALCWG, said: “The Arundel town centre is characterised, like many similar heritage towns, by narrow pavements, dominance of cars, non-continuous routes, poor crossing points and no dropped kerbs.

The Arundel Local Cycling and Walking Group is seeking people's views

"There has been little investment in infrastructure for the last 30 years, and so now is the time to look into ways this special town – enjoyed by residents, those from nearby towns, villages and other visitors – can be improved for all.”

The key walking and cycle routes connect Arundel from Ford and Arundel stations into the town centre and residential areas, and to the parish of Lyminster and Crossbush and beyond to Littlehampton via the new Lyminster bypass walking/cycle path, which is due to be completed later this year.

There will be another link to access the South Downs from Mill Road to the Black Rabbit and South Stoke.

Once the ALCWP has heard back from the community it will draft a Local Cycling and Walking Improvement Plan.

Following further community consultation and approval, this will give Arundel priority status when seeking Active Travel England funding for the scheme, and James said the plan would be unusual in being entirely produced by the community.

People can give their feedback online at www.arundeltowncouncil.gov.uk/LCWIP

Questionnaires are also available at Arundel Library, the Town Hall and GP surgery.