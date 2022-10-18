The date was confirmed after the Forest was granted planning permission to install signs in the car parks and two parking machines at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross.

The Forest management team said the measures were a result of decreasing levels of funding, matched with increasing numbers of visitors in recent years, making it challenging to conserve the Forest and provide open and safe public access.

James Adler, Ashdown Forest Chief Executive, said: “Introducing parking charges was a difficult decision. We hope that people will understand that without this income we cannot protect this unique landscape now or for the future.

"We want our visitors to enjoy everything the Forest has to offer and, by making their parking payment, they will make a really valuable contribution to maintaining this beautiful place.”

The charges will apply to car parks across the Forest and visitors will be able to pay by mobile phone or by card on the machines at the Forest Centre.

People can also pay by cash at the Centre during office hours or purchase a longer pass online.

There will be annual and winter months passes available which offer a considerable discount to frequent visitors.

Horizon Parking will be managing the scheme and will have staff moving around the site as the new system is introduced.