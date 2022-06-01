Ashdown Forest to light beacon for Royal Jubilee

And when the Jubilee Beacon is lit, visitors may find themselves sharing the tribute to Her Majesty The Queen with wild onlookers. Some of the nocturnal creatures that call the Forest home may be curious to know what is going on says Ashdown Forest Chief Executive James Adler.

James said: “We are delighted to be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Forest was originally a Royal hunting ground dating from soon after the Norman Conquest. The landscape has welcomed many past Kings and Queens including Henry VIII. Our beacon will be lit by Pat Arnold who is the longstanding chair of the Friends of Ashdown Forest and has been involved with the protection of the Forest for many years”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lighting of the Ashdown Forest Beacon will take place at 21.45pm in Four Counties car park. Parking is available at Gills Lap and Shadows car park. Visitors are advised to bring a torch and listen out for the sounds of the Forest at night, if lucky they may even hear a churring Nightjar This beautiful bird flies all the way from Africa to spend the summer raising its young on the Forest. The male calls with a rising and falling churring song that is unmistakeable. Once the beacon is lit there will also be excellent views of other beacons in the chain from an exceptional vantage point.

Ashdown Forest Royal Jubilee Beacon SUS-220106-122603001

Ash Walmsley, Countryside Manager for Ashdown Forest, said: “Whilst we are looking forward to the event, we will, of course, be watching the weather carefully. If the weather increases the chance of wildfire then we will need to reconsider and will post this on our website and social media. We hope that this will not be necessary.”

James Adler said: “Ashdown Forest is proud to be part of this historic occasion. No other British monarch has achieved a reign of 70 years. We send our heartfelt congratulations to Her Majesty and look forward to making memories with everyone who comes to the Forest to celebrate with us”.