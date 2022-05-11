She will lead the procession at the popular Ashington Festival on August 20, accompanied by attendants Ellie Willard (seven) and Eleanor Durnan (five) and pageboys Toby Utting (five) and Finley Pearson (five).

The carnival court was chosen at the annual kids’ disco attended by children and their parents at Ashington Community Centre on May 1.

The event saw all the children joining in with dance competition as they prepared for the raffle draw to select the carnival princess and her court.

Carnival princess Angela Collins (middle right) will be supported by two attendants and two pageboys during the parade.

Angela, Ellie, Eleanor and Finley all attend Ashington Primary School, while Toby is home schooled.

The traditional carnival procession will start at 1.30pm on the big day and follows a route through Ashington Village to finish on the Recreation Ground. The festival which follows includes a stage/arena with live acts performing through the afternoon and evening.

This year, the festival organisers are hoping to get more streets and families involved in the procession, as well as village businesses.

There will also be a carnival competition for Best Float or Walking Group during the parade. First place in each category will receive a cash prize of £100, second and third place will win £75 and £50 respectively.

In the arena during the afternoon, the festival welcomes the outdoor entertainment of the Dangerous Steve Show, as well as The Medina Marching Band from the Isle of Wight.

There will be a display from Rhythm & Sole Dance and the GYMCO gymnastic group during the day.

In the evening, Ashington's very own Creative Covers will be singing and playing songs through the decades. The performance will star Matthew Goodgame singing songs from popular musicals and stage shows.

The festival will also have a car boot sale, classic cars, fun dog show, funfair, animals and lots of stalls and sideshows - capped off with a firework display at 10pm.

Ashington Festival first appeared in 1997 and will be entering it’s 24th year at this year’s carnival.

Many types of food and a licensed bar will be available.