Ashington man to cycle 400km from Vietnam to Cambodia to raise awareness of childhood bereavement

A business owner and father from Ashington has decided to take on the mighty challenge of cycling from Vietnam to Cambodia to raise awareness of childhood bereavement.

A deeply personal mission, Brendan McChesney-Martin will be taking on the challenge in memory of his late wife Hannah, who tragically died two years ago in 2023.

The couple have two young children and Brendan wished to do something meaningful to honour Hannah and to help more grieving families know that support is available.

Brendan will cycle across Vietnam to Cambodia with good friend Laurence, beginning their journey on Thursday, November 16 and expecting to finish ten days later, covering an impressive 400km.

Brendan in training for his cycling challenge. Picture contributed

Brendan said: “I wanted a challenge. Something new and exciting to break up the hard curveball life has thrown at us, and simply to raise awareness, most importantly, that children do struggle and there is help out there, as well as hopefully raising a little money to help the next family.

“Winston's Wish was recommended to us a year or so after my wife passed away.

“We as a family have not yet used any services provided by the charity; however, it is for this very reason that I want to raise awareness and share the profile of the charity.

“When our world got turned upside down, the honest truth is I didn’t want to look at charities, I was almost in denial that it had happened. I simply didn’t know where to start… I aim to spread the word and try to make these things a little easier to access for the next person.

“In a way, I had hoped that the right charity would just be there and I want my activities to be that reminder for the next person that there is help available.”

Brendan’s Vietnam to Cambodia challenge is a remarkable accomplishment in its own right but especially considering that Brendan does not like cycling.

He added: “I really do not like cycling at all, it’s never been my favourite activity!

“I have been to the country before, I actually visited Cambodia with my wife, and this made my decision regarding the choice of challenge a little easier. A way to go back to some happier times and memories.

“In terms of preparation, I’ve been making sure I’ve factored in a lot of good food and gym training and of course, putting the miles in. I’m also a business owner, supplying work or school and sportswear so my schedule can be busy.

“Initially, it was just me taking on this challenge; however, my good friend Laurence is now joining me. We will both feed off each other’s energy and hopefully get over the finish line.”

Estimates suggest that every 20 minutes a parent dies in the UK, and that figure doesn’t equate how many young people are navigating the death of a sibling, friend or other significant individual.

Winston’s Wish is the UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity and supports children and young adults, up to the age of 25, when somebody special to them dies as well as the parents, carers and professionals around these young people.

Last year alone, the charity supported and directly impacted the lives of more than 82,000 grieving young people.

Brendan added: “This is exceptionally difficult for me, reliving my story… However, it is far more important to me to ensure the next family or child who has to go through this horrible life-changing event knows that Winston’s Wish exist and has the right support they will so desperately need.

“Most of us will need help when something like this happens, and support is vitally important.

“I just want to make a small difference in trying to raise awareness around grief in children and know that charities like Winston’s Wish are there to offer their full support.”

To follow Brendan’s journey ahead of his November cycle from Vietnam to Cambodia, take a look at his dedicated JustGiving page.

Winston’s Wish is keen to reassure bereaved young people and their families that they are welcome to chat online, email or call for free to speak to a bereavement support worker by calling 08088 020 021, emailing [email protected] or using the live chat at winstonswish.org.