Ashington Youth Club theme park trip thanks to local funding: IN PICTURES

Thanks to the Storrington Rotary Club, RH20 gym and the help of the youth club's volunteers, AYC raised enough funds to take 65 children to the Merlin theme park.

The youth club is part funded by the Parish Council and supported by local volunteers and has been successful in obtaining other grants to allow it to continue to offer this much needed service.

Youth leader, Helen Lee said: "It’s wonderful to be able to take so many young people out like this especially when we know so many families are struggling with the basics and days out are just beyond reach for many currently. The youth club continues to grow in numbers offering young people a safe, warm and fun place to spend some of their evenings.”