Ashurst Country Fair included a fun dog show and vintage/retro car boot sale and raised more than £4,000 for the village hallplaceholder image
Ashurst Country Fair included a fun dog show and vintage/retro car boot sale and raised more than £4,000 for the village hall

Ashurst Country Fair hailed 'a huge success' with fun for all

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:41 BST
Loads of fun family activities were on offer at Ashurst Country Fair held on one of the hottest days of the year.

Marquees were festooned with multicoloured bunting and a beautiful Victorian children’s carousel – provided by Mary-Lou Harris – swung into action.

The show featured a variety of country craft stalls, a well-attended bar and barbecue, teas, cakes, ‘Date with a Book’ stall, raffle, bottle and produce stalls, donkeys, fun dog agility, skittles and a ‘Splat the Rat’ game – and more.

Steyning Fire Brigade joined in the fun, as well as members of Ashurst United Football Club who ran a great ‘Have a Go’ session throughout the afternoon. A Vintage & Retro Car Boot sale also proved popular with some unusual items for sale.

Fun Dog Show judges Jonathan and Annalise, from Hawthorn veterinary practises of Partridge Green and Henfield, had their work cut out when choosing winners from the many wonderful dogs that were entered. The classes were made even more fun with Colin Eaton providing a commentary and ‘interviewing’ the owners in the ring while judging took place.

The Best Working Dog class was won by ‘Smokey’, a London Fire Brigade Fire Investigation search dog. Champion Puppy was ‘Charlie’ owned by Nicky Wall. Best local Dog was ‘Arthur’ owned by William Bunce and Champion Dog of Ashurst 2024 was ‘Bubba’ a collie owned by Claire Marsden.

As well as the main fun dog show classes, the ‘Best Dog Bow Tie Competition’, organised by Amelie Gutsell, had some brilliant entries - with the overall winner being ‘Gus’ owned by Katy Potter. The children’s class winner paraded in an enormous padded bow-tie made by owner Rose Topping. Prizes were sponsored by some Ashurst local residents, along with Gatleys of Storrington.

Have you read? Supermarket chain Aldi confirms opening date of new Horsham store

Man left with broken nose after ‘dog rage’ attack in Horsham

New homeware shop to open ‘soon’ in Horsham town centre

The fair proved a huge success with more than £4,200 raised which will go towards the upkeep of Ashurst Village Hall – a popular venue built with the help of grants from individuals and local businesses.

Secretary Mandy Hedley said: “Thank you to all our sponsors, helpers and everyone who made it such a successful and fun filled day.”

Umbrellas at the ready - to keep off the sun on one of the hottest days of the year

1. Ashurst Country Fair

Umbrellas at the ready - to keep off the sun on one of the hottest days of the year Photo: Contributed

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were on their best behaviour for the fun dog show

2. Ashurst Country Fair

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were on their best behaviour for the fun dog show Photo: Contributed

A Victorian children’s carousel –  provided by Mary-Lou Harris –  swung into action

3. Ashurst Country Fair

A Victorian children’s carousel –  provided by Mary-Lou Harris –  swung into action Photo: Contributed

The dog classes were made even more fun with Colin Eaton providing a commentary and ‘interviewing’ the owners while judging took place

4. Ashurst Country Fair

The dog classes were made even more fun with Colin Eaton providing a commentary and ‘interviewing’ the owners while judging took place Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AldiVictorian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice