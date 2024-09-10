Marquees were festooned with multicoloured bunting and a beautiful Victorian children’s carousel – provided by Mary-Lou Harris – swung into action.

The show featured a variety of country craft stalls, a well-attended bar and barbecue, teas, cakes, ‘Date with a Book’ stall, raffle, bottle and produce stalls, donkeys, fun dog agility, skittles and a ‘Splat the Rat’ game – and more.

Steyning Fire Brigade joined in the fun, as well as members of Ashurst United Football Club who ran a great ‘Have a Go’ session throughout the afternoon. A Vintage & Retro Car Boot sale also proved popular with some unusual items for sale.

Fun Dog Show judges Jonathan and Annalise, from Hawthorn veterinary practises of Partridge Green and Henfield, had their work cut out when choosing winners from the many wonderful dogs that were entered. The classes were made even more fun with Colin Eaton providing a commentary and ‘interviewing’ the owners in the ring while judging took place.

The Best Working Dog class was won by ‘Smokey’, a London Fire Brigade Fire Investigation search dog. Champion Puppy was ‘Charlie’ owned by Nicky Wall. Best local Dog was ‘Arthur’ owned by William Bunce and Champion Dog of Ashurst 2024 was ‘Bubba’ a collie owned by Claire Marsden.

As well as the main fun dog show classes, the ‘Best Dog Bow Tie Competition’, organised by Amelie Gutsell, had some brilliant entries - with the overall winner being ‘Gus’ owned by Katy Potter. The children’s class winner paraded in an enormous padded bow-tie made by owner Rose Topping. Prizes were sponsored by some Ashurst local residents, along with Gatleys of Storrington.

The fair proved a huge success with more than £4,200 raised which will go towards the upkeep of Ashurst Village Hall – a popular venue built with the help of grants from individuals and local businesses.

Secretary Mandy Hedley said: “Thank you to all our sponsors, helpers and everyone who made it such a successful and fun filled day.”

