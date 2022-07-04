Aspiring teenage racing car driver secures first corporate sponsorship in Peacehaven

Jacob Boulding, 17, has been donated £500 by Barratt Homes towards furthering his career and supporting his travel when attending races across the UK.

Jacob said: “Whilst my aspirations may be large, I am incredibly committed to making them a reality by working hard this year on my personal best and networking across the UK.

"I have grown up racing, so it is a very important part of my life and I aim to continue chasing my goals whilst I have these opportunities available to me.

Since the age of four, Jacob competed at various Go Karting tournaments, most recently completing the South Coast Tracks.

"I thank Barratt Southern Counties for investing in me and hope that I can succeed in securing future opportunities to go on competing nationally.”

With a strong track record of wins under his belt, Jacob is looking towards getting more experience at larger races such as the Porsche Cayman Sprint Challenge to gain further exposure to scouts and potential team opportunities.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Jacob has really impressed us with his strong work ethic, dedicating his free time towards pursuing a racing career alongside completing his Business Studies qualification at college this year.

"We are very happy to encourage members of the community like Jacob to follow their dreams and we wish him all the best with his upcoming races and future career.”

